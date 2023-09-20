Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai Nimoh has urged the media not to limit the contest to just two candidates.

Following the withdrawal of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen from the presidential race, only four candidates are vying for the position.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Addai Nimoh will battle it out in NPP’s presidential primary on November 4.

But the media has put the spotlight on Dr. Bawumia and Ken Agyapong with many predicting a landslide victory for the Vice President.

This conduct by the media, Mr Addai Nimoh described as unfair to the other contestants.

The former Mampong MP said he will prove his critics wrong and surprise those who have underestimated his candidacy.

“There are four people in the race and the balloting indicates four people so it depends on how each person adopts different strategies to get votes. Afterall we know the delegates in every constituency and that is what we are working on. For the media don’t limit it to two people” he said.

ALSO READ: