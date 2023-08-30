Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh has revealed that his quest to lead the party in the 2024 general elections is borne out of a dream he had years ago.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, the aspirant who tied with Boakye Agyarko in the August 26 Special Delegates Conference of the party said he will keep pushing till he achieves his dream.

“It is an open process and every card-bearing member in good standing, and if you assess yourself and believe that you have the conviction and can convince yourself and have the courage that you can provide quality leadership to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), I will always encourage you to contest to lead the party.

“I have my conviction and I have my ambition and in the same manner, the other nine aspirants had their ambitions and I don’t know when somebody had his dream of leading the party but I have had my dream for many years and so I am pushing it and I am going ahead with it.”

He further criticised the media and polling agencies for giving priority to some aspirants and writing off others leading to the Special Delegates Conference.

“Some of us were rubbished that we were not going to make anything and that is one thing I will criticise the media for. And because we may not know the outcome of elections, we have to give a chance to everybody in the race.

“Global InfoAnalytics did a poll and some of us were given zeros. Though some of us had zeros in some places, there could be other reasons but the point is that we want five people who will go into the main contest so let us know that, that is the objective of the exercise.”