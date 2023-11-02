A former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has wished all aspirants in the presidential race well ahead of the November 4 election.

According to him, they all deserve to lead the party and that is why they have come this far.

On Saturday, over 208,000 delegates will cast their ballot across 270 constituencies nationwide to elect one out of the four aspirants.

The delegates comprise Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), ministers and their deputies, founding members, members of the party’s National Council, patrons, and council of elders.

The rest are regional party officers, constituency officers, constituency patrons, constituency elders, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, overseas branches, and members of TESCON, the tertiary students’ wing of the party.

The aspirants include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr Akoto Afriyie, and a former MP, Francis Addai-Nimo.

However, Mr Awuku, a spokesperson for Dr Bawumia’s campaign team on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said the latter stands tall among the lot.

“But why will I choose good when I have the best? That is why I’m trumpeting Bawumia’s agenda because we will not just elect a flagbearer but a potential next President,” he said.

