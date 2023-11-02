The matchday 8 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with some interesting results.

Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday finally returned to winnings with a 3-1 win over defending champions, Medeama SC.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana Stars stunned Bofoakwa Tano with a 3-2 scoreline as the Premier League returnees suffered their first defeat.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park also pipped Great Olympics with a 2-1 win.

Premier League debutants, Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex recorded a resounding 4-0 win over Real Tamale United.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dream at Dawu were humbled as Berekum Chelsea recorded a 2-0 win.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Karela United held to a 1-1 drawn game by Bibiani Gold Stars.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex defeated Legon Cities 3-0.

In the Thursday games, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium piled more misery on Heart of Lions with a 2-1 win.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC stunned 10-man Asante Kotoko with a lone goal.

Nsoatreman FC, Aduana FC, FC Samartex and Great Olympics complete the top four on the league log.

Meanwhile, Karela United, Dreams FC and Heart of Lions sit in the drop zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Hearts of Oak 3 – 1 Medeama SC

Aduana FC 3 – 2 Bofoakwa Tano

Bechem United 2 -1 Great Olympics

Nations FC 4 – 0 Real Tamale United

Dreams FC 0 – 2 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 1 – 1 Bibiani Gold Stars

FC Samartex 3 – 0 Legon Cities

Accra Lions 2-1 Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Asante Kotoko