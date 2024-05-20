Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his frustration following his team’s 1-0 defeat to Aduana FC.

After a recent victory against Berekum Chelsea, the Phobians were looking to build on their momentum.

However, their hopes were dashed at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday during Matchday 30, as a goal from Kelvin Obeng secured a win for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

Ouattara was clearly displeased with his players’ performance, particularly their failure to challenge the opposing goalkeeper with any shots.

“We played poorly. There was no motivation today. I can’t understand what went wrong… it’s very difficult. These boys are inconsistent—good one day, bad the next. I can’t fathom what happened,” Ouattara lamented.

“Today’s game was very bad. There’s nothing more to say. Playing 90 minutes without a single shot on target is unacceptable. I’m seriously unhappy,” he added.

Following this defeat, Hearts of Oak are now just five points above the relegation zone with four games left in the season.

The team will aim to bounce back when they face their rivals, Asante Kotoko, in the Matchday 31 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.