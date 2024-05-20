Ghanaian musician, Medikal has charged back against his estranged wife, Fella Makafui’s recent petition, which accuses him of false publications and endangering her life.

Real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, Medikal has expressed his readiness to address the accusations publicly and share his side of the story regarding the domestic issues that have plagued their relationship.

He claims to have been physically abused multiple times by Fella Makafui, stating that the Police at Nanakrom Lakeside are well aware of the incidents.

“Many men go through domestic violence and abuse at home but keep mute because a woman is innocent until proven guilty, but a man is automatically guilty until proven innocent. I have been abused physically by Fella Makafui so many times,”

He further disclosed that, the Police have been called to intervene for his safety on several occasions, “because I was running for my life.”

With Fella Makafui seeking an investigation into his actions, Medikal is now determined to speak out and present his case legally.

He said he will open the Pandora’s box since his wife wants to explode the unfolding drama.