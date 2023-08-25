Leeds United have expressed their interest in Ghana international Joseph Paintsil after making their first offer to KRC Genk.

The Championship club have made an offer of €10 million for the 25-year-old they seek to secure his signature this summer.

Leeds’ offer to Genk includes a sell-on clause should the Ghanaian be sold in subsequent years.

The Athletic reports that Genk are yet to respond to the bid from Leeds.

Paintsil has already been involved in a transfer saga this summer after turning down a move to Southampton in a swap deal which would have seen Paul Onuachu also make a return to Belgium less than a year after moving to England.

Paintsil is said to be interested in a move to Leeds with personal terms not expected to be a challenge should both clubs agree on a fee.

Paintsil has a goal and two assists to his name already this season across all competitions and missed Genk’s Europa League playoff first-leg win over Adana DS on Thursday night.

The Black Stars had an excellent had an amazing campaign for Genk in the past season, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists in 39 matches across all competitions.

The right-winger who joined Genk in July 2018 from Ghanaian club Tema Youth FC has scored 32 times and delivered 25 assists in 143 appearances since then.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he was on loan at Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu, where he netted 11 goals in 33 games.

Paintsil was nominated for the 2023 Ebony Shoe 2023 Ebony Shoe, an award given annually to the best African or African-origin player in the Belgian Pro League at the end of every season.