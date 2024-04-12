Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil has set his sights on making history following his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, LA Galaxy.

Having sealed a noteworthy €8 million transfer from KRC Genk in Belgium, the 26-year-old has wasted no time making his presence felt on the pitch.

With seven appearances and two goals already under his belt, Paintsil’s ambitions extend far beyond personal achievements.

In an interview, the determined attacker revealed his aspirations to follow in the footsteps of Galaxy legends such as David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’m not here just for the lifestyle in LA or California,”Paintsil asserted to The Athletic.

“I’m here to leave a mark, to write my name in the history books, to lift trophies, and to win championships. That’s what truly matters—to leave a legacy that will be remembered long after I’m gone, just like Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and the others,” he added.

With his sights firmly set on making a lasting impact, Paintsil is gearing up for the upcoming showdown against Vancouver at BC Place on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 02:30 AM.

