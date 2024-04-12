Yul Edochie has faced backlash online following the tragic passing of his fellow actor, Junior Pope, in a boating accident.

As fans are mourning the passing of the actor and crew, Edochie chose to commend one of the survivors, Tochuckwu Okafor, known as TC Okafor, for escaping the fatal incident.

On social media, he praised Okafor’s survival and expressed optimism for his future successes in Nollywood and beyond.

He wrote: “I salute your resilience, @tcokafor. Your survival is a testament to your strength. May you find continued success in both your career and life’s journey. May divine guidance always be with you, and may your ancestors watch over you.”

