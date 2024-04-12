Renowned gospel musician and pastor, Akesse Brempong has narrated an unforgettable experience during his first meeting with students at Pentecost University, where he lectures.

Teaching Media, Culture, and Society, Akesse Brempong describes himself as free-spirited and principled when dealing with his students.

He narrated on Hitz FM that, on the very first day he was introduced as the tutor for the second year students, they were left starstruck and focused on taking videos of him than listening to his lessons.

“I had the situation where the first meeting with my students, they were all on their phones trying to videos me. I told them if I see any of these videos on social media, they have an F. For some reason I don’t lecture first year students, just second year. When they heard I am in the department boom, they take my course,” he said.

According to Akesse Brempong, because he knows his fame can get in the way of his academic work, he sets the ground rules the very first day he arrives to teach.

Among the rules is that 5 minutes after he enters the class, he does not welcome in late students.

Akesse Brempong maintains good morals and discipline in the lecture room, especially as the school has a Christian foundation.

Meanwhile, alongside his teaching endeavors, he recently released a new song titled ‘Victory,’ featuring Kofi Owusu Peprah