The Dean of Student Affairs at Pentecost University, Reverend Jonathan Koffie, has died.

The man of God is said to have been involved in a fatal accident on the Nkoranza Techiman road in the Bono Region while on official duty.

Reverend Koffie was admitted at a hospital at Techiman but later transferred to Komfo Anokye Hospital where he sadly passed on.

The management of the school took to their Facebook page to announce his demise as they extend their condolences to the family.

Social media has since been inundated with tributes in his honour following the news which has left the hearts of students and loved ones broken.

