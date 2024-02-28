Conor Gallagher scored a last-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory over Leeds United to move into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

A thrilling fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge looked to be heading towards extra time before the England international was free in the penalty area and lifted a finish past Illan Meslier.

The win keeps Chelsea’s hopes of winning a trophy alive after they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will return to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals if they win at home against Championship leaders Leicester City in the last eight in March.

Chelsea fell behind early on when a defensive error led to Mateo Joseph scoring his first senior goal as Leeds went ahead after only nine minutes.

But the visitors, second in the second tier, were only leaders for six minutes.

Nicolas Jackson made it 1-1 with a low strike from Moises Caicedo’s pass before Mykhailo Mudryk gave Chelsea a 37th-minute lead, sweeping Raheem Sterling’s pull-back into the bottom corner.

Yet Leeds were the better team at the start of the second half and got a deserved equaliser as Joseph grabbed his second goal with a header at the back post to connect with Jaidon Anthony’s excellent cross.

Anthony could not convert two chances to put the visitors ahead before Gallagher proved to be the match-winner.