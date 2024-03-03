Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil scored his debut Major League Soccer [MLS] goal during LA Galaxy’s dominant 3-1 triumph over San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old who joined LA Galaxy from Begina side, KRC Genk showcased his talents in just his second appearance for the club.

Paintsil wasted no time in making his presence felt, unleashing a precise strike from the penalty area in the 18th minute, courtesy of a well-executed pass from Mark Delgado.

Brilliant goal by Joseph Paintsil. pic.twitter.com/SCYgLHO4cP — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) March 3, 2024

Demonstrating his versatility, Paintsil not only found the back of the net but also played a crucial role as a provider just before halftime.

His adept setup allowed Dejan Joveljic to calmly finish, extending LA Galaxy’s lead to 2-0 and putting San Jose Earthquakes on the defensive.

Throughout the second half, Paintsil continued to be a driving force in LA Galaxy’s attacking endeavours, once again playing a pivotal role in setting up the team’s third goal.

His perfectly timed delivery found Riqui Puig, who capitalized on the opportunity to widen LA Galaxy’s advantage.

Paintsil’s stellar performance earned him a well-deserved ovation from the supporters as he was substituted after 63 minutes, paving the way for Gabriel Pec to maintain the team’s momentum.