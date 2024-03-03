Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid glowing tribute to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for starting the construction of the University of Ghana Stadium, which was commissioned on Friday to host the African Games 2023.

The Kufuor government started the construction of the stadium in 2003, but subsequent administrations abandoned the project.

As part of the infrastructure to host the 13th African Games in Ghana, the government resumed construction, re-grassing it and changing the athletics tracks to World Athletics-certified tracks, as well as a standard warm-up athletics tracks beside the stadium.

Speaking at the commissioning of the stadium on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the immense contribution of President Kufuor’s Government, and other stakeholders.

“I am particularly excited about the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with added facilities, due to its chequered history.

“As we all know, the construction of this stadium started under the government of His Excellency President J. A. Kufuor over 15 years ago,” he noted.

“However, the construction of this stadium was completely abandoned by successive governments, until our government assumed office and decided to resume construction and the result is the beautiful edifice we are commissiong.

“I would like to thank former President Kufuor, for his vision to build a stadium for University of Ghana, the GETFUND for providing the initial funding, to the University of Ghana and to all those who have played various roles to ensure the completion of the stadium.”

Dr Bawumia added that as the University of Ghana celebrates its landmark 75th Anniversary, “there could not have been a more fitting monument for the Anniversary.”

“This has come at the right time; to host the African Games and also as a befitting legacy to the University and its community,” the Vice President added.