Gospel musician Joe Mettle has revealed he had his fair share of disregard and embarrassing moments when he was still climbing the success ladder.

At a time when he was yet-to-be-known, he narrated how he was invited by a friend to perform at his church, but the reception he received was rather a cold one.

According to Joe Mettle, he was in high spirits, ready to perform, but the pastor made an ill comment during their introduction.

“A friend of mine invited me to his church and I hadn’t even sang yet. He introduced me to his pastor as a talented gospel musician blah blah blah. As he was talking, the pastor looked at me from head to toe and didn’t say anything to me but he asked my friend ‘do you think we are joking here’?”

The comment, Joe Mettle said shattered him and was ringing in his head as he made the decision to take the walk of shame back home.

However, he indicated he doesn’t hold the pastor at fault as he was then an underground artiste who was yet to join the Soul Winners band, and his slim stature made him seem a little unqualified.

Despite the incident happening many years ago, Joe Mettle said he remembers it as clear as today since it had both a positive and negative impact in his career.

“For obvious reasons, I won’t disclose the pastor’s name or the church but it really hurt me. It encouraged me to do more. It was like fuel to me, it was the motivation I needed. Maybe if I hadn’t heard those words, I wouldn’t have pushed harder and gotten where I am today.”

Quite ironically, The Ye Obua Mi composer said he received a call from the said pastor to minister in his church recently.

However, Joe Mettle said he could not honour the invitation.

“Just three or four years ago, I had a call from the pastor. The moment he mentioned his name I told him I knew him. He was very happy, but he didn’t know the circumstances with which I recognised him. He’s an encourager for me, so I never forgot him.”

