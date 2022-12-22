National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw, is urging the public to be wary of impostors trying to scam people with her name.

According to her, some unidentified people who operate the account are soliciting for money from the general public making unrealistic promises to them.

The worried NDC Women’s Organiser issued the disclaimer when she appeared on Adom FM’s political show, Burning Issues Wednesday.

She explained that, the imposter using the name Hon. Hannah Louisa Bissiw is also duping with the promise to secure them a job at Ghana Immigration Service.

“I’m in opposition how can I promise people a job in Immigration? Dr Bisiw bemoaned.

She said her Facebook user accounts are Hanna Bisiw Louisa and Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw but does not chat with her followers.

The NDC women leader cautioned the public not to accept requests from the fake Hon. Hannah Louisa Bissiw account.

Dr Bisiw said arrangements are being made to track the culprits and arrest them.

Watch video below: