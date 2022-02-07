Younger brother of hip-hop artistes, Kwesi Arthur, is on the minds and lips of netizens after he was flaunted.

Kwesi Arthur, in what is a rare situation, posted a photo of his brother, and fans cannot help but admire him.

Kwesi Arthur’s brother, Dayonthetrack Source: Instagram

His brother, Dayonthetrack is also a musician who has dominated the industry on a local level.

They bear a striking resemblance they inherited from their paternal side.

Kwesi Arthur flaunted his brother, who he teased is his soul and blood to celebrate him on his birthday.

“Kra ne Mogya 🩸🤞🏾More Life! Blessings on Blessings on Blessings ☀️ 🙏🏾 the love be factory reset tin!,” he captioned.

Dayonthe track, in appreciation, also responded with a love and blood drop emoji.