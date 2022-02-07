Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Amoah, has broken the 200m indoor national record with a sizzling 20.57 secs at the 2022 Boston University Invite.

Amoah’s time is currently ranked number 1 in Africa and 5th in the world as of February 5th, 2022.

The 25-year-old currently holds three national records; indoor 200m, outdoor 200m and 4x100m.

With the World Championships to come in Eugene, USA in July and the Commonwealth Games to follow immediately after that, 2022 is set to be a big year for the former Prempeh College student.