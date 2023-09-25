Pressure is mounting on the government to address the influx of tanker trucks owned by Chinese companies in Ghana.

A member of the Tanker Owners Union, Kwame Jantuah, has warned authorities against the consequences of the influx of tanker trucks in Ghana’s oil downstream sector.

The union in the past weeks have been up in arms with Sentuo refinery which has been identified as the importer of the tanker trucks.

The Executive Secretary, Ignatius Doe disclosed the union has informed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) which is the regulatory body, but no concrete step has been taken.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, the private legal practitioner stated that, local businesses are at risk of collapse.

“We have about 5,000 tanker trucks in operation and some have been parked because they have no work to do. So why do we have to allow foreigners to import 600 more trucks? They won’t allow this in their country so why should we allow them?” he bemoaned.

Mr Jantuah indicated that, the Chinese if not stopped now will embark on other ventures which will be detrimental to the Ghana economy.

“The Chinese just don’t do anything for nothing. They have a plan for everything. They want maximum control to put in a refinery, and the next thing, they want to go into haulage then you will see will be petrol garages.

They will cut down their process to become attractive and we can’t allow that to happen. The number of people that will go out of business will be more than the number of people that they[Chinese] will employ and the profit they will be making will be repatriated back to China because it will be done in Dollars and this will put a strain on the Ghanaian economy,” he warned.

ALSO READ: