The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is appealing for calm among its supporters following the resignation of its former presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

In a statement, the NPP described the move as unfortunate.

The statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua announced the party will on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, officially speak on the former Trade Minister’s decision.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the NPP headquarters.

Mr Kyerematen on Monday following the fallout of the Super Delegates Conference resigned from the NPP.

This is the second time in Mr Kyerematen’s bid to pursue his presidential ambition after doing same in 2007.

But this time around, his resignation is coupled with plans to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

