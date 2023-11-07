Nigerian culinary artist, Hilda Baci known as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon, has been dethroned from her prestigious title.

Hilda Baci earned the remarkable feat with an official time of 93 hours and 11 minutes despite cooking for 100 hours.

A deduction of nearly seven hours was made because one of her allotted breaks lasted too long.

She was celebrated for her endurance, skill, and culinary expertise during her cooking marathon.

However, records are made to be broken, and a new culinary enthusiast has now claimed the title for the longest cooking marathon.

Alan Fisher, a restaurant owner and chef based in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles.

He dethroned Hilda by clocking in an astonishing time of 119 hours and 57 minutes as well as another record for Longest Baking Marathon (individual) with an impressive time of 47 hours and 21 minutes.

The official Guinness World Record page noted that “is achievement is remarkable as it surpasses the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, lasting more than 24 hours longer”.

What adds to the impressiveness of Alan Fisher’s accomplishments is that, he undertook both record attempts consecutively, spending over 160 hours in the kitchen with just a day of rest in between these remarkable feats.