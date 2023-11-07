In the latest EN Analytics Top 100 Senior High School rankings for Science and Mathematics, the Presbyterian Boy’s Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon, emerged as the topmost ranked institution for 2023.

Coming in third place in the 2022 national ranking, PRESEC Legon toppled rivals, Prempeh College, to clinch the highest position in this year’s standings with a total of 645 points.

Prempeh College, securing 595 points, claimed the second spot in this highly regarded ranking.

According to EN Analytics, the 2023 rankings were based on data from 198 schools spanning Ghana’s 16 regions.

The ranking aims to establish a globally recognised and trustworthy ranking system, serving students, educators, governmental bodies and the general public.

The ranking methodology relies on a school’s performance in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) at the national level, alongside the category of the respective school.

Its intention is not only to celebrate the winners but also to acknowledge and reward consistent performance across the board, regardless of whether a school claims victory in the competition.

The Ghana Education Service oversees a total of 679 Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Below is the list of the top 100 Senior High Schools excelling in Science and Mathematics education for the year 2023.