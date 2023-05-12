Former love birds Davido and Sophia Momodu have washed their dirty linen in public which has invited online in-laws to poke their nose into their business.

Their public banter started when Sophia made some claims of financial bullying and suggested Davido is a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade.

According to her, the laws of Nigeria do not favour women and children and that is why men feel it is right to financially bully women into staying with them.

She added that she is tired of the enabling, the scheming, the lies and false narratives and she is ready to spill all secrets of their union.

Why should it be ok for a man to force a woman to handle he’s responsibilities as a father simply because the woman chooses to move forward & refuses to look back? — Sophia Momodu (@TheSophiaMomodu) May 11, 2023

“So many women have had to resort to suicide concerning this systematic oppression & the ones who chose to be strong for their children are considered stubborn or problematic. The crazy thing in all of this is that you’ll find fellow ‘women’ dehumanizing these innocent women. Haba”.

Her online rant is coming after her birthday party for their daughter was stalled due to Davido’s nonchalant attitude, allegedly.

Her series of shady tweets have caught the attention of Davido who has decided to pay her no heed.

Davido responded that he is having the time of his life at Ibiza and could not be bothered by noise.

