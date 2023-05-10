Piesie Esther has disclosed the circumstances that pushed her to pen down her hit Waye Me Yie song that nearly won her Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023.

In an interview on Experiences in Life with actress Nayas, Piesie Esther said she has realised God has elevated her from a very poor background to a place she never imagine.

Hailing from a poor family and not having the opportunity to further her education during her beginnings, Piesie expressed thanks to God for bringing her thus far and making her a household name.

She recounted moments where she had to feed on leftovers to survive to the points where she had no hope in life.

With her background in mind, coupled with a sweet experience she encountered with a receptionist, Piesie said it was prudent to put her testimony into her song.

She said the young lady gave her so much respect and recognition though she was probably more educated than her and that inspired and triggered her memory to write the song as an appreciation to God.

“I went for an interview and got back home. And a friend who is the receptionist asked me if I needed something, I mean trying to make me comfortable but I thanked her. Looking at the fact that I have not been to school, and the fact that no one wanted to see us, I was touched my life had turned around. That moment motivated me to write the song.”

Opening up on how hard life was for her growing up away from her father, she said, “at a point, my mother and other siblings were taking food from the thrash to eat. We garnished it in a way we can deem it eatable then we munch on it like it’s no one’s business.”

She urged those going through hard times to remain steadfast in God.

“Temptations are meant to come and what are you doing to correct them? What are you doing to change things…? Sometimes a person’s comment on social media can stop you from going there. It is supposed to happen and all you can do is to brace up. If you fall, you can get back up. There is God and he exists.”

READ MORE