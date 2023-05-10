Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Produce Buying Company (PBC), Nana Agyenim Boateng, has denied responsibility for the company’s collapse.

He claimed that he had provided comprehensive handing over notes and documentation of his work during his tenure, and challenged the current management to prove that he mismanaged the company.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Mr Boateng stated that PBC had consistently performed well from 2013 to 2017, and that the losses only occurred after his tenure.

He also disputed the current management’s claim that his administration left behind a debt of GH¢700 million, stating that the actual figure was GH¢289 million.

“From 2013 14 to 2016 17 that we handed over, PBC consistently was doing 32 to 30.8 per cent. So in between was when we carried on this mega business of the golden beam and the PBC share…

“In between this time is where we’re making all these, though we were under construction, we handled it well. In 2016/17 season it was 30.8 per cent,” Mr Boateng emphasised.

Mr Boateng expressed his willingness to debate and provide his handing over notes to any authority that requested them.

He urged the Minister of Agriculture and the President to take action to prevent the company from collapse, stating that PBC’s goodwill remains strong.

The CPC was founded in 1981 and was initially fully owned by COCOBOD. Later, it was divested and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with the Ministry of Finance, Social Security, and National Insurance Trust owning a majority stake of 94.1%.

