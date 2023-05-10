Year-on-year inflation fell for the 4th month running to 41.2% in April 2023, from 45% in March 2023, extending the disinflation process since January 2023.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, both food inflation and non-food inflation dipped last month.

This slump in inflation could compel the Bank of Ghana to keep its policy rate unchanged at 29.5% when the Monetary Policy Committee begins its 112th Meeting on May 17, 2023. However, the cost of credit still remains expensive as average lending rates hover around 35%.

According to the figures, food inflation went down to 48.7% in April 2023, from 50.8% in March 2023, whilst non-food-inflation declined to 35.4% in April 2023, from 35.4% in March 2023.

Also, inflation for locally produced items stood at 38.2%, whereas inflation for imported items at 43.1%.

For the month-on-month, inflation stood at 2.4% in April 2023. Food and Alcoholic Beverage however recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.

Regional inflation

The Volta region continued to record the lowest inflation among the the regions.