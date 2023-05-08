Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther has reacted in the most mature manner to Black Sherif’s win of the 2023 VGMA.

Esther who went into the awards night as a main contender for the ultimate prize has expressed hope that colleague artiste, Black Sherif joins her to do gospel music in the future.

According to her, the vocal prowess of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year would go a long way to improve evangelism if he decides to heed her call.

She was speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Piesie Esther missed out on the Artiste of the Year award to Blacko during the event over the weekend.

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in the gospel,” she said.

On the show, she opened up about her admiration for the 21-year-old and acknowledged his hard work in the year under review.

For this reason, she said she was open-minded about whoever won the ultimate prize on the night. “I had it in mind that whatever was going to happen, I would be okay with it.”

Piesie Esther walked away with the VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year beating other renowned gospel artists, including Joe Mettle, Perez Muzik, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor, and MOG Music.

She also won the Best Gospel Song award for her hit song “Waye Me Yie”.

Watch video below: