ASP Frank Nsiah, head of Western North Regional Police intelligence unit, has shot dead a colleague police officer, Constable David Gbati, while on their way for an operation at Awaso in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality.

Information indicates that ASP Nsiah, who was then under the influence of alcohol, picked an argument with his subordinates in the service vehicle, resulting to the incident.

Gbati’s body has been deposited at the Sehwi Wiawso mortuary while ASP Frank Nsiah has been detained at the Bekwai police station pending further investigations.

The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Police Constable in the Western North Region on 5th May, 2023.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Immediately after the incident occurred, the Inspector-General of Police dispatched a team led by Commissioner of Police Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare, which left Accra last night and arrived in the Region in the early hours of Saturday to assess the situation and interact with the personnel.

The Inspector-General of Police this morning dispatched another team of Police Management Board members led by Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General/Administration, to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

A Police clinical psychologist has been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time. Another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the Command following the tragic loss of our colleague.

Meanwhile, the suspect Police officer is in custody as part of the investigation process in line with the due process of the law.

