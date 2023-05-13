Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has joined the latest Snapchat AI trend, a virtual chatbot that can answer a burning trivia question, offer advice and have regular conversations.

In a conversation with the chatbot, the 2020 Artiste of the Year asked his virtual friends some questions pertaining to the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Asked who the reigning Artiste of the Year is, the chatbot mentioned Kuami Eugene as against the real winner, Black Sherif.

All efforts to correct it proved futile and he maintained that Kuami Eugene is the recognised best artiste.

The highlife artiste shared his conversation on Twitter, probably in a bid to set an agenda.

He tweeted that the Snapchat AI should calm down and put the crown on the rightful head of Black Sherif.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate Blacko on his win.

AI for calm down . Ebe @blacksherif_ .

Congratulations Chaley ✌🏾. Bigger Moves Ahead !!!!! pic.twitter.com/QOG5Ux7IG2 — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) May 11, 2023

Netizens who did not appreciate Kuami Eugene’s move have called him out for what they say is a hypocritical comment.

They intimated that it was unnecessary for him to have shared his conversation if he did not intend to rubbish Blacko’s win.

