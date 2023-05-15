It was a beautiful yet emotional moment for Piesie Esther when her mother joined her to sing her breakthrough song at the Adom Ena Pa Ye Maame Ayekoo gala.

Piesie Esther was one of the few gospel musicians billed to entertain adoptive mothers for this year’s Mothers’ Day celebration hosted by Adom TV.

She had almost all the special guests on their feet when she began singing her hit sont ‘Wa Ye Me Yie’, but the highlight of the night was when her mother showed pride in her for her wonderous musical contribution.

Piesie’s mother, Maame Afrakoma, walked all the way to the stage to sing with her daughter.

She reechoed the supremacy of God when she sang word-for-word her daughter’s song as she was mobbed by other mothers.

This is one of the few times Piesie’s lookalike mother had made a public appearance.

Though she has not flaunted her mother online, the gospel singer does not let an opportunity to praise her mother for being a strong pillar pass by.

Watch video below:

