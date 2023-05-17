Celebrity tailor, Elikem Kumordzi, is excited about his fast-growing family after welcoming an addition.

Just a while ago, Elikem and his partner announced their pregnancy when she attended a public event wearing a see-through top in maternity style to flaunt her baby bump.

Fans of Elikem woke up on Monday morning to the news that he is a father again, this time to a beautiful baby girl.

In a post radiating with excitement, Elikem disclosed his daughter’s name and what her presence has done in the lives of her established family.

Unlike their son, he noted that Melike Winenongma Kumordzie was born with a unique pitch black lips and dark complexion.

“I want you to know one thing Melike, I had a Paradigm shift of some sort when I saw you coming out in that labour ward, you gave me another sense of urgency, a sense of urgency that all men need from time to time. And now, the excitement of raising my baby girl into becoming a woman of substance, can’t wait.”

Ironically, Elikem left a brief note for his daughter in the case where death derives him of the joy of watching her grow.

“And just in case I don’t make it, like my father left before he could see me, know that I love you and I want you to win regardless, and to win you need to be resilient and you need to learn, for ‘the more you learn, the more you earn’ and never give up, keep moving , but move up, a wise man once said ‘do not confuse movement with progress’.”

Swipe to see maternity photos:

