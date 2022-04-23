British-Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has announced the birth of her first child who happens to be a baby girl.

The singer who doubles as a songwriter, broke the news on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Prior to her delivery, the singer born Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua in an interview with Blank Digital spoke about pregnancy, her music career, thoughts on industry feuds and the next chapter in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, she appreciated her fans, followers and well-wishers for the goodwill messages that have poured in for them.

Seyi Shay went on to share her beautiful baby bump photos which were covers from Blank magazine.

She wrote: The Eagle has landed 🦅🙏 ❤️. What a journey it’s been! Thank you ALL for ur well wishes. We love you… Watch this space for more diaries.