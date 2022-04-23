Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has opened up on how life has been for him and his wife, Selassie following the birth of their first child.



As someone who said his father was almost invincible in his life while growing up, it is nothing short of a joy to him and his wife.



The Mettles in October 2021, announced the birth of their first child, Ariana and expressed how grateful they were to God.



Speaking on his experience on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show, he indicated except for the sleepless nights, the journey has so far been amazing.



“It’s a very nice experience. I was astonished as I stood by my wife while she delivered and it’s been great. Apart from the sleepless nights once she wakes up, we all have to do the same,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



The Bo Noo Ni hitmaker tied the knot on August 13, 2020, to Salomey Selassie Dzisa now known as Mrs Salomey Selassie Mettle.



The ceremony sparked controversies amid allegations that Mrs Mettle was pregnant and had two children prior to the marriage.



Mr Mettle, however, debunked the claims, stating a lot of artistes are being dragged behind in the name of showbiz.