Oseikrom Sikanii, known for his claims of owning multiple luxurious cars and apartments, recently sat down for an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show.

Deloris sought to delve into the source of his wealth, given his profession as a musician.

Oseikrom Sikanii vehemently denied involvement in fraudulent activities and argued that one can achieve success in life without having a regular job. He attributed his wealth to his music career and the gifts he receives from people who appreciate his personality.

He stated, “I have many friends, and sometimes, I can go a whole month without spending my own money. People send me money, some of them find me funny and send me money as a gesture. Apart from music, I don’t have any specific job. I perform and get paid.”

However, Delay as she is popularly called found his response unconvincing and challenged him by asking how many shows he performs at to afford an eight-bedroom house and several cars. She questioned the nature of these shows and urged him to provide specific examples.

Oseikrom Sikanii responded, “On 5th March, I performed at F2 Rave in Offinso, and they paid me 20,000. So, if I perform at five shows in a month, you can imagine how much I would make.”

Still doubtful, Delay pressed further, expressing her skepticism about musicians who seemingly live lavish lifestyles and later get exposed for engaging in fraudulent activities. She accused some of them of misleading the youth into thinking that everything is easy and rosy.

Oseikrom Sikanii maintained his composure and firmly replied, “No, I’m not a fraudster. I’m a businessman. I conduct my business transactions personally. Some people impersonate me, but I am not involved in fraudulent acts.”

The exchange between Oseikrom Sikanii and Deloris Frimpong Manso highlighted the ongoing debate about the legitimacy of musicians’ wealth and the influence they have on the younger generation.

READ ALSO: