Three more mourners have been hospitalised following a poisoning incident at Agou, a farming community in the Nkwanta South municipality of the Oti Region.

This brings the victims count to 25.

Some 22 people were initially admitted at both Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital and St. Joseph Catholic Hospitals in the Oti Region.

Thirteen of them were admitted to Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital whilst nine others were also on admission at the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

But in a latest update, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Bright Kwame Lenwah, disclosed three more persons were rushed in yesterday.

The new cases had same symptoms, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache and restlessness.

Meanwhile, as at this morning, 24 patients were stable and receiving treatment except for one patient who doctors say is still experiencing the symptoms.

Mr Lenwah said most of the patients had no Health Insurance and the cost has become a burden of the municipality and government.

Meanwhile, Dr Ebenezer Forson of the St. Catholic Hospital explained the samples of the victims have been sent to medical laboratory for further investigation whilst a team of public health nurses and diseases control officers have been dispatched to the community.

