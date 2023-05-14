A man, believed to be in his early 30s, was on Saturday evening arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer at the polling centre for the Krowor Constituency primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The police had earlier arrested a man who jumped a barricade into the restricted area where counting of ballots was progressing.

His arrest appeared to have infuriated some observers at the polling centre with some demanding the release of the offender.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that while two police officers escorted the offender out of the polling centre, another man, who appeared livid over the arrest ” attacked” one of the police officers.

The man was quickly clamped down by some officers at the Centre, handcuffed, and whisked away.

Counting of ballots was ongoing as of the time of filing this report (18:20 hours).

Five aspirants were seeking to lead the NDC in the Krowor Constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The aspirants were Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; Dorcas Naa Korley; Daniel Alabi; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo.