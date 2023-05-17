Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah aka, Chairman K5, has revealed that the club spent GHc20,000 on spiritualists to ensure they emerge as champions last season.

Kotoko emerged as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League under the guidance of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

According to him, eight strong spiritual men were engaged to ensure the Porcupine Warriors won the Ghana Premier League.

Chairman K5

“In the previous season, we exerted considerable effort to ensure success for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and secure the league title,” Chairman K5 told Ezra FM.

“We allocated a substantial amount, approximately GHS15,000 to GHS20,000, towards operations with the support of eight powerful spiritual individuals.”

Ogum, however, resigned from the club prior to the start of the ongoing season and was replaced by Seydou Zerbo on a two-year deal but he has also been sacked following a poor run of results.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors currently occupy sixth place on the league table and are eight points behind leaders Aduana FC.

The club’s form has also been very inconsistent, having won just once in the last six league matches.

The Reds will be hosted by Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games of the ongoing 2022/23 season on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

