Former General Manager of Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyambibi Coker, believes the board and the management have failed Otumfuo Osei II, who is the owner and bankroller of the club.

The three-year mandate awarded to the board will end in May while the mandate of the management will end in August later this year.

Following the inauguration of the board, they were tasked to make the club economically visible in a space of three years.

However, Coker beleives both the board and the management have deviated from the mandate handed to them by Manhyia.

According to Nana Coker, who is a special aide to Dr Kwame Kyei, who is the board chairman of the club, they have disappointed Otumfuo after failing to deliver their mandate.

Nana Gyambibi Coker

“Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appointed a board and the board also appointed management to run the club but it seems things have been done poorly,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The board was given a document to run the club and that will be used to evaluate their performance but as to whether the board and the management have been able to perform or not, it is not in my remit to do that.

“I know what was in the document and that is why I don’t want to comment on the performance of the board and the management.

“They have done completely the opposite of what they were told to do. The media can also track the work of the management and the board as well.

“The three years handed to them is almost over and they have delivered a total deviation from what they were told to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko who are defending champions of the Ghana Premier League has been in the ongoing season.

After 30 games played, the Porcupine Warriors sit 6th on the league log with 44 points and will be hosted by Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

