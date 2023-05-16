Global InfoAnalytics Chief Executive Officer, Mussa Dankwah, has blamed Dr Kwabena Duffuor for his son’s defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Mr Dankwah argued that the failed presidential aspirant’s interlocutory injunction against the party was responsible for the outcome.

Dr Duffuor had sought to prevent the NDC from holding its Saturday presidential and parliamentary elections due to irregularities related to the voters’ register and the photo album.

Ultimately, the former Finance Minister withdrew his suit on the same day he stepped out of the presidential race.

Mr Dankwah lamented that Dr Duffuor’s legal maneuvering likely affected the outcome of the election, particularly for his own son, Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr.

He urged all political actors to be mindful of the consequences of their actions, especially during election season.

Dr Duffuor Jnr. was unsuccessful in his campaign to be the parliamentary candidate for the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency.

He received 203 votes, while his main opponent, Hajia Nasira Afrah, secured 211 votes.

Other contenders included Dr Alex Adomako Mensah, the current MP for the area, and Professor Edward Brenya of KNUST, who received 65 and 86 votes respectively.

After the results were announced, Dr Duffuor Jnr’s team asked for a recount, yet Hajia Nasira Afrah remained victorious.