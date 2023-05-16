A tipper truck which rammed into a mechanic shop has killed three apprentices at Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Asante Region.

The truck with registration number GT 8425-12 run into seven fitters. Four are in critical condition.

According to an eyewitness, the tipper truck was travelling from Bibiani to Kumasi but upon reaching Akorabuokrom, the driver lost control of the speeding car.

He reportedly veered off the road and after running over a speed ramp, the truck unfortunately ended inside the mechanic shop along the road.

Three apprentices died on the spot and four of them sustained severe injuries and were sent to Nyinahin Government Hospital but were later referred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

However, the Police command at Nyinahin have arrested the driver to assist in the investigation.

