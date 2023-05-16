King Faisal’s assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey, has hinted that they will compete in Africa should they emerge as the winners of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The Issah Allah lads have booked their place in the final of the competition after beating Nsoatreman FC.

King Faisal will now face fellow Premier League side, Dreams FC in the final scheduled to be played on June 17, 2023.

According to Ablordey, Alhaji Grusah, who is the owner and bankroller of the team has assured the team of the chance to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season should they manage to win the FA Cup title.

“Our bankroller, Alhaji Grusah has assured us of African competition should we win the FA Cup title. So, we are praying to win the trophy and take it from there,” he said.

Despite impressing in the FA Cup, they are currently in the relegation drop in the Ghana Premier League.

They are 17th on the league table with 36 points after 30 matches into the domestic top-flight campaign and must play above themselves to escape the drop.

King Faisal will face FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 31 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex this weekend.

