Assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey, says he is hoping and praying his side clinches the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup title.

The Insha Allah lads secured a 3-2 win over Nsoatreman FC in the semifinal game played at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Nsoatre-based club shot into the lead through Samuel Ofori, who scored from the spot in the 9th minute but Baba Yahaya restored parity by scoring for Faisal in the 35th minute.

Frimpong Boateng found the back of the net to extend King Faisal’s in the 44th minute.

After recess, Kwame Nana Junior levelled for Nsoatreman on 55 minutes but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal’s lead in the 64th minute which was enough to earn them a spot in the final.

Godwin Ablordey

“I’m very very happy because when we went to the press conference I told them something and they have made me proud. They’ve made it for me,” Ablordey told StarTimes after the game.

“I told them, when I was playing for Hearts of Oak, I played as a player and won the FA Cup. I came to Kotoko as a player and technical man, I won and am here. I’m in the finals with King Faisal.

“So it is my prayer we win the final game and lift the trophy,” he added.

King Faisal will face Dreams FC who defeated lower-tier side, Skyy FC in the final of the competition scheduled to be played on June 17, 2023.