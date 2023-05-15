Kumasi King Faisal have confirmed their place in the MTN FA Cup final following their win over Nsoatreman FC.

2022/23 MTN FA Cup Semis!



• King Faisal have reached the final – They had to come from a goal down to beat Nsoatreman FC 3-2.#MTNFACup2023 | @MTNGhana pic.twitter.com/VjRdbfqWkQ — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) May 14, 2023

The Insha Allah lads locked horns with their fellow Premier League side in the semifinal of the FA Cup on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.

The two Ghana Premier League clubs have had a very good campaign in the domestic cup competition and fought for a place in the final.

Samuel Ofori scored the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot for Nsoatreman in the ninth minute.

Yahaya Baba equalized for King Faisal in the 36th minute before Boateng Frimpong scored in the 45th minute to put King Faisal in the lead before the half-time break.

Nsoatreman started the second half strongly and got the equalizer through Kwame Nana in the 55th minute.

Samuel Antwi scored the winning goal for King Faisal in the 64th minute to help them seal qualification to the FA Cup finals.

King Faisal will face Dreams FC who defeated Division One League side Skyy FC 2-1 in the final of the MTN FA Cup.

2022/23 MTN FA Cup Semis!



🤝🏽 The Final Is Set



• Dreams FC v King Faisal FC#MTNFACup2023 | @MTNGhana pic.twitter.com/xzudMs8CDx — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) May 14, 2023

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.