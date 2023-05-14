Burial service for the nine school children of Faana, a suburb of Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, who drowned on Wednesday, May 11, 2023 have been held in Accra.

The service held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 was followed by the mass burial of the victims.

The deceased were returning home from school at Wiaboman, a community near Dansoman when the boat which was taking them across an estuary capsised.

According to reports, none of them was wearing a life jacket.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 5:00pm, has thrown the entire community into a state of mourning.

Hundreds of people including families of the victims gathered to bid farewell to the deceased.

A mother who lost two of her children sat in disbelief gazing at their coffins.

Townfolks also massed up at the venue for the joint burial service held for the victims.

Many government officials including the Municipal Chief Executive for of Ga South, Joseph Nyarni and Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Silvester Tetteh, were there to commiserate with the families.

Meanwhile, the deceased will be buried at Chokome near Bortiano in Accra.