The Police say they are studying the viral video showing the Sekyedumase National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament aspirant showering money on some party supporters to establish a case.

In a press statement on Sunday, it said, “A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her [Juliana Kinang-Wassan] conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of an election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.”

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress attending the party’s primaries at Ejura Sekyedumase were excited after one of the aspirants showered money on them at the voting grounds on Saturday.

Juliana Kinang Wassan was shown in a viral video standing in a car showering cash on the people who flung her at the Ahmadiya School Park where voting was ongoing.

According to JoyNews correspondent Nana Boakye Yiadom, there was a mad rush for the money which ranges from GH¢10 notes to GH¢100 notes.

She told the reporter that she realised she had the money in her car and decided to show love to her fellow NDC members by sharing the cash.

Madam Juliana contested against the incumbent MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah to run for MP on the ticket of the NDC in the 2024 elections.

The Police assured the public of their commitment towards ensuring, peace, security, law and order at all times.