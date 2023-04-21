Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has confirmed that he has held talks with Asante Kotoko over the vacant coaching role.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently without a substantive coach following the sacking of Seydou Zerbo.

The Burkinabe was sacked following a 2-0 defeat to Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium. Abdul Gazale has been in charge as the interim boss.

However, Appiah has confirmed that he has held talks with the Reds.

“Asante Kotoko has a CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) and I can’t go to Manhyia and demand that I should be named the new head coach without the knowledge of the CEO,” Kwesi Appiah, who is also a club legend told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“I played Asante Kotoko for years and I have been in and out of the club. If there is any assistance I am willing to do that.

“For the past months, I have held talks with Kotoko but I told them to hold on because I received two offers but let us see what happens,” he added.

Kwesi Appiah has been without a club since leaving Kenpong Soccer Academy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will return to action this weekend when they host Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 27 games.