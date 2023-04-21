Young medical doctor, Dr Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe, is still basking in the moment of his glory after sweeping 16 awards out of 22 at the 2023 University of Cape Coast (UCC) graduation ceremony.

This was at the second session of the 55th Congregation Ceremony held for graduates from the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, April 19, the Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru II honoured Mr Cudjoe for his sterling performance.

The ceremony was held at the Ga Manste Palace in Accra with several traditional leaders in attendance.

Nathaniel was presented with a special citation by the Ga Mantse on behalf of the entire Ga-Dangme state.

The Ga Mantse eulogised Dr Cudjoe for making Ga-Dangme proud which to him was a step worthy of emulation.

“You are an example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. We see great potential in you and we believe you will accomplish great things,” he lauded.

Dr Cudjoe is an old student of St Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia-Kwahu in the Eastern region.