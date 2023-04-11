He can best be described as an inspiration to young persons and an asset whose talent and academic feat must be nurtured to inspire young ones.

Dr. Nathaniel Codjoe recently swept 16 out of 22 awards at the 55th graduation of the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The 25-year-old neurologist who is currently undertaking his housemanship at the 37 Military Hospital, was the toast of patrons at the 55th graduation ceremony of the University of Cape Coast.

Appearing on the Easter Monday edition of GTV Breakfast show, the young medical doctor disclosed his dream of pursuing medicine was always inspired by movies he watched during childhood.

For him, contributing to national development through medicine is one that he does not take for granted.

He attributed his success to God, a supportive family and lecturers. He said the management of time and perseverance is crucial to success.

“I will also like to talk about perseverance. The journey is not always a smooth journey. There are always ups and downs, so even when you’re in your down moment, you should know how to manage your time. You should also see the down moment as a learning curve and learn from your mistakes” Dr. Codjoe added.

Although an introvert, he said he combines social life with academics.

“I had a social life, I had friends that I used to move around with. I’m not more of an outdoor person, I’m fairly indoors, but being indoors does not necessarily mean you’re always sitting behind your book. I love watching movies a lot, funny enough not the medical-related ones because you need a break,” he said.

Dr. Codjoe has plans of establishing a facility that takes care of the health needs of stroke patients.

For him, stroke-related deaths are a result of complications which is contributing to the high mortality rate of the disease.

Dr. Codjoe appealed for better incentives for medical doctors in Ghana especially those posted to rural areas to curb the worrying trend of brain drain.