Young medical doctor, Dr Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe has spoken about his journey to becoming an award-winning medical student at the University of Cape Coast’s (UCC) 55th Congregation.

Dr Cudjoe revealed that, he was unable to study medicine at the University of Ghana (UG) due to his grade in English, but he did not let that stop him from achieving his dream.

At the graduation ceremony, he was recognized for winning 16 out of 22 awards, including Best Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student, and Overall Performance.

Despite facing initial obstacles, Dr Cudjoe said his determination and discipline led him to fulfil his goal of becoming a medical doctor.

According to Dr Cudjoe, despite achieving seven ‘A’s and a B2 in the 2015 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he did not gain admission to the School of Medicine at the University of Ghana.

Instead, he was offered Bachelor of Pharmacy programme which he studied for a year before moving to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to study medicine.

“I had 7 ‘A’s and a B2 after writing WASSCE in 2015, so I applied to Legon (UG) that year and I wasn’t granted entry into Medicine, I was granted entry into Bachelor of Pharmacy so, I did Pharmacy for a year there and I moved on to UCC to read medicine” he said in a television interview on GTV.

Dr Cudjoe said he made the decision to transfer to UCC because he had a clear goal of becoming a medical doctor.

The accomplishments of Dr. Cudjoe have brought him fame, leading to debates and a deluge of congratulatory messages.