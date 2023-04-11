Awana Clubs Ghana on Saturday successfully held the 2023 Awana Bible Quiz at the Korle Bu Community Chapel with Truth Missionary Baptist Church emerging as the winner.

The event was attended by over 100 participants from various churches in the Greater Accra Region.

The competition consisted of several rounds of questions, with each team given limited time to provide answers to multiple choice questions in the first session. The second session was a speed quiz.

The questions covered a wide range of topics including Bible stories, characters, and teachings.

This year’s quiz was highly competitive, with all teams showing a good grasp of the Bible and its teachings.

The competition was tough, and every team gave their best effort, but in the end, Truth Missionary Baptist emerged as the overall winner with a total score of 1,955.

The winning team, led by their coaches, Ernest Yanney and Abigail Yanney, displayed an impressive knowledge of the Bible and were able to answer several difficult questions with ease.

The team members expressed their joy and gratitude after winning the trophy and promised to continue studying the Bible to deepen their understanding of its teachings.

Korle Bu Community Chapel emerged as the runner up had a total score of 1,925. The team put up an impressive performance.

They earned four trophies for their efforts in the following categories; Climber Girls with a score of 200, Flame Girls with a score of 435, Torch Boys with a score of 380, and Torch Girls with a score of 400.

Shalom Baptist Church; Climber was also another team honoured for their efforts.

Emmanuel Kweku Yeboah-TMBC, Timothy Adumuah – CLBC, and Dzifa Opare – KBCC also won the Perfect score.

The quiz provided an opportunity for young people to learn more about the Bible and to develop a deeper understanding of their faith. It also encouraged teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition.

It was a reminder of the importance of studying and understanding the Bible, and the role that it plays in our lives.

The Awana Bible Quiz is an annual event that aims to encourage children and young adults to develop a deeper understanding of the Bible and its teachings.

It is open to participants between the ages of six and 16 who are divided into teams to represent their respective churches or Awana Clubs.